Bid made to council for Bayard Place

An offer has been submitted for Bayard Place in Broadway.

Peterborough City Council had put the offices on the market with an asking price of £6.2 million as it is moving staff to the new Fletton Quays development on Peterborough’s South Bank.

A council spokesman said: “We are currently in the process of negotiating to sell the building. It is under offer and we hope to be in a position to make a formal announcement shortly.”

Bayard Place is currently used by the council for services such as housing.

It has a ground floor and four upper floors, together with an underground car park for 129 vehicles.