Be out, be proud, be Peterborough

There are lots of joke websites on the internet and silly surveys on Facebook. Most are harmless enough. I don’t mind that, writes Peterborough MP Paul Bristow.

But when it comes to some of these polls, national newspapers pretend to take them seriously, because the story makes good “copy” in journalists’ lingo.

There is no better example than the annual iLiveHere.co.uk poll for the worst place to live in Britain.

This website describes itself as “for entertainment purposes only”. Comments on the site are tagged “satire”. This is just as well, or its owners would be facing hundreds of libel actions over the articles that its readers submit. Not that it’s clear who the owners or readers are.

Its annual poll is based on a shortlist, which sees towns and cities drop off daily until just ten are left.

So people vote early and vote often for “a new king of sh*tholes”, as the website tastefully puts it.

There are no restrictions, no profiling, no weighting.

It’s as representative as a Russian election. People share links on Facebook with their friends for fun and, even then, the whole process only got the website 80,172 hits.

Yet this is same poll described by the Daily Mail as a legitimate “survey”. The Mail turns the 80,000 hits into “votes” that “rated the worst place to live”. They give it more coverage than proper opinion polls, which trouble themselves with small matters like accuracy and samples.

As you may have seen, Peterborough won this dubious crown for the second year running.

When the Mail says the result puts us “top of the pile, somewhat surprisingly”, aren’t they giving the game away? It’s not just surprising, it’s nonsense.

Unfortunately, unlike iLiveHere’s satire, headlines in major newspapers damage Peterborough’s reputation. Claiming that “Peterborough has failed to impress its 200,000 dwellers” when there’s no evidence that residents think anything of the sort is absurd.

But if you’re a business thinking about where to relocate, or an employee looking at a new job offer, or a family deciding where to live, those sorts of claims are remembered. If you’re a Peterborough organisation, our city’s reputation affects your own. If you live in Peterborough, you ought to be proud to say so, not worried someone will think you live in a dump.

That’s why the rubbishing of our city has to stop.

Our Cathedral is the envy of most of Europe. We have beautiful open spaces and parks, with Ferry Meadows a jewel in the crown.

Many cities would do anything for the footfall and bustle of our city centre, despite some anti-social behaviour and street drinking that needs to be stamped out.

We have a half-decent football team – and we compete impressively in ice hockey and speedway.

We have the East Coast mainline connecting us to London and the north. Similarly, we have one of the main north-to-south road arteries. And we are ideally placed for road connectivity with the ports of Felixstowe.

Many national and international businesses make Peterborough their home, helped by our talented and hardworking population. So please don’t pay attention to fake surveys and – dare I say it – fake news. Be out, be proud, be Peterborough.