Award recognises council support for armed forces

Peterborough City Council has been recognised as an employer which supports the armed forces community and its families.

It picked up the Bronze Award in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme this month, run by the Ministry of Defence for its work, which includes signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2013 and actively supporting Armed Forces charities.



The Mayor of Peterborough, Cllr John Fox's charity fund is currently supporting the Sea Cadets and he is also the council's Armed Forces Champion. The council is also fully supportive of employees who are members of, or who wish to join, the Volunteer Reserve Forces (VRF) and recognise the knowledge, skills and experience this can bring to the workplace. In addition, the council's Armed Forces Partnership Board works closely with RAF Wittering, RAF Families Federation and various charities, including Combat Stress, Dial Sport, Project Nova and the British Legion.



Cllr Fox said: "We are delighted to have been recognised in this way. The council is fully supportive of the armed forces community and its families and this award will give us a welcome boost in spirit to continue and expand on the work that we currently do."