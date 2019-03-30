Appeal over 78 homes plan in Peterborough rejected

An appeal over refused plans to build 78 new houses on open countryside near Lincoln Road, Glinton, has been rejected.

After a four day Public Inquiry Government inspector Caroline Mulloy dismissed the appeal from developers Larkfleet Homes against the decision from Peterborough City Council’s planning committee. The plans also included sporting facilities for Glinton & Northborough Football Club.

The inspector said: “The proposed development would conflict with policy not to build on open countryside. The council already has a supply of deliverable sites to meet its housing needs, and so the policy applied by officers was correct and is not out of date.” Inspector Mulloy added that the development would have caused unacceptable disruption to the nearby young women’s secure home Clare Lodge.

Football club vice chairman Stuart Craig said: “We are naturally disappointed with the outcome and feel once again insufficient weight has been given to the provision of football in the Peterborough area.”

Cllr Peter Hiller, cabinet member for planning (pictured), said: “Inflicting an unwanted housing estate in protected open countryside outside the boundary of a limited growth village would have ridden roughshod over adopted policies in our Core Strategy designed to protect the future of our rural communities.”