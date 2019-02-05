Appeal begins after 78 homes and sporting facilities plan in Peterborough refused

An appeal into plans for 78 homes and sporting facilities in Peterborough has begun.

The Public Inquiry started at Peterborough Town Hall today (Tuesday, February 5) before inspector Caroline Mulloy. It is expected to last for four days.

A map of the location

Developers Larkfleet Homes are appealing the refusal of a planning application by Peterborough City Council for up to 78 dwellings together with various sporting facilities on open space in Glinton, near Lincoln Road.

The development was refused at application in November 2017.

The council is arguing that it would have been in the countryside outside of the village envelope.

At day one of the Inquiry opening statements were given by Peter Goatley for Larkfleet Homes and Clare Parry for the council.

Additional evidence in support of the development has come from Stuart Craig, vice chairman of Glinton & Northborough Football Club.

The club’s position is that the developers will provide as part of the project contribution towards the construction of two pitches and a clubhouse for the use of all members of the village at various community events.

However, various members of the community in Glinton have objected to this on the basis that the village already has activities taking place in the church hall, and that the intended planning application for a new village hall will provide all the community space required.

Several passionate pleas from villagers against the development have been heard by the Inquiry, including against the erection of a 4.3m high metal-linked fence surrounding the pitches that will “create an ugly eyesore”.

The Inquiry continues.