Anger over bus station travel kiosk closure

The closure of the travel information centre at Queensgate Bus Station has been heavily criticised by the chair of the Peterborough Pensioners’ Association.

The Travelchoice Centre kiosk closed last Wednesday to save cash-strapped Peterborough City Council £58,000 a year following huge cuts to its government funding.

The kiosk provides travel information for bus, coach and train services, as well as walking and cycling options. The services will now be available from the Visitor Information Centre in Bridge Street.

Chair of the association Rita Young (82) said: “Who is going to go half a mile to find out they’ve just missed two buses? It’s so absolutely ridiculous. It really is Potty Peterborough.

“Why can’t Stagecoach open the kiosk up? They get enough money from bus users.”

Liberal Democrat council group leader Cllr Nick Sandford said: “I think it’s appalling really. We have a council which in its Local Transport Plan talks about giving priority to walkers and cyclists but takes away information on public transport.

“It’s a bit like if you went to the train station, bought a ticket, but someone said ‘I’m sorry mate, you have to go the tourist information centre half a mile away’.”

A council spokesman said: “The kiosk was a service which we previously subsidised but could no longer afford to do so. The kiosk also needed significant investment in order to upgrade the facility.

“We would like to make bus customers aware that bus pass applications/renewals can be made at the visitor centre in Bridge Street and they can continue to buy tickets online from bus operators.”

Stagecoach was asked if it wished to comment but had not replied at the time of going to press.