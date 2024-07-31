Andrew Pakes MP to champion British food and farming in Peterborough and in Westminster

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes is set to be a champion for British food and farming both across Peterborough and in Westminster.

Mr Pakes has enrolled on the first ever National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme to gain an unparalleled insight into how the British food and farming sectors contribute to UK food security, the local and national economies and to the environment.

The NFU scheme, launched in partnership with ABP UK, Agricultural Industries Confederation (AIC), Arla Foods, Barfoots, British Egg Industry Council (BEIC) and Fareshare, will showcase the British food and farming industries and enable MPs to see first-hand how safe, sustainable and affordable homegrown food gets from field to fork.

The year-long itinerary will cover different farming sectors and concludes with a graduation dinner in Westminster where Mr Pakes and fellow MPs will be presented with a commemorative pin badge to recognise their work in building up an understanding and knowledge of British food and farming.

Andrew Pakes, centre, with the NFU's Terry Jones, Michael Sly, David Exwood and Rachel Hallos.

Mr Pakes said: “As a newly elected MP, I’m extremely proud to sign up to the NFU’s Fellowship Scheme and demonstrate my full support to our incredible farmers and growers across the Peterborough constituency who do a fantastic and valuable job in providing us with high-quality food alongside caring for our much-loved countryside.

“Farming is not only a vital part of the nation’s social fabric, but also a valuable contributor to our local economy – an industry forming the backbone of the UK’s largest manufacturing sector – food and drink. In 2022, farming’s economic output in East Anglia was valued at £3.5 billion which contributed £1.3 billion of Gross Value Added to East Anglia.

“I’m really looking forward to getting stuck in and learning and understanding much more about some of the big issues impacting the British food and farming sectors, so I am able to speak up on behalf of the industry and highlight the critical role of food security in delivering national security and the investment and growth required for the future of farming.”

NFU East Regional Director Zoe Leach, said: “Through the NFU’s Food and Farming Fellowship Scheme, together with our partners, we will provide the MPs with the tools, knowledge and understanding they need to be able to champion this fantastic industry in their own constituencies and in Westminster.

MP Andrew Pakes, left, on farm with Cambridgeshire farmer Michael Sly.