‘A strong and talented team’ - Peterborough Labour Party announces new shadow cabinet

The Peterborough Labour Party has announced the composition of its new shadow cabinet.
The shadow cabinet will scrutinise Conservative-controlled Peterborough City Council and develop alternative policies.
Aside from having portfolio roles to mirror the Conservative cabinet, Labour has also added a shadow cabinet member for the new University of Peterborough which is due to open in the autumn of 2022.
Leader of the council’s Labour group Cllr Shaz Nawaz said: “This is a strong team which leverages the talented people we have in our group.
“Our councillors are caring, informed and passionate about making life better for the people of Peterborough.
“Each of these individuals has been carefully selected - they will effectively scrutinise the council’s work and challenge where appropriate. They will also develop an alternative set of policies.
“Labour will prove that we can run Peterborough in a fairer, more efficient and effective manner than the current administration.”
The shadow cabinet
Cllr Alan Dowson - Education
Cllr Aasiyah Joseph - Waste and Street Scene
Cllr Stuart Martin - Growth, Planning, Housing and Economic Development
Cllr Sam Hemraj - Public Health
Cllr Amjad Iqbal - Resources
Cllr Dennis Jones - Children’s Services
Cllr Mohammed Jamil - Communities
Cllr Matthew Mahabadi - University
Cllr Ansar Ali - Culture & Leisure.