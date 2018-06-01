‘A strong and talented team’ - Peterborough Labour Party announces new shadow cabinet

Have your say

The Peterborough Labour Party has announced the composition of its new shadow cabinet.

The shadow cabinet will scrutinise Conservative-controlled Peterborough City Council and develop alternative policies.

Labour group leader Cllr Shaz Nawaz

Aside from having portfolio roles to mirror the Conservative cabinet, Labour has also added a shadow cabinet member for the new University of Peterborough which is due to open in the autumn of 2022.

Leader of the council’s Labour group Cllr Shaz Nawaz said: “This is a strong team which leverages the talented people we have in our group.

“Our councillors are caring, informed and passionate about making life better for the people of Peterborough.

“Each of these individuals has been carefully selected - they will effectively scrutinise the council’s work and challenge where appropriate. They will also develop an alternative set of policies.

“Labour will prove that we can run Peterborough in a fairer, more efficient and effective manner than the current administration.”

The shadow cabinet

Cllr Alan Dowson - Education

Cllr Aasiyah Joseph - Waste and Street Scene

Cllr Stuart Martin - Growth, Planning, Housing and Economic Development

Cllr Sam Hemraj - Public Health

Cllr Amjad Iqbal - Resources

Cllr Dennis Jones - Children’s Services

Cllr Mohammed Jamil - Communities

Cllr Matthew Mahabadi - University

Cllr Ansar Ali - Culture & Leisure.