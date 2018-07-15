£900,000 for new affordable homes in Peterborough

Funding of more than £900,000 has been received for new affordable homes,

Medesham Homes, an equal joint venture between housing association Cross Keys Homes and Peterborough City Council, received the money from the Cambridgeshire And Peterborough Combined Authority for 29 new homes in Midland Road, West Town, to be completed this year.

Cross Keys chief executive and Medesham board member Claire Higgins said: “Located just minutes from the city centre these new homes will provide an affordable and practical option for people looking to live and work in Peterborough.

Roger Thompson, combined authority director of housing, said: “The Midland Road development represents an important part of our commitment to deliver 2,000 affordable homes across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.” Medesham has more than 400 properties in the pipeline.