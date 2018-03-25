£90,000 boost for forces

A joint project that supports the armed forces and their families has been awarded nearly £90,000 to strengthen and develop the Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Military Covenant.

Supported by the Ministry of Defence’s ‘Covenant Fund’ the Community Covenant Development project aims to strengthen the work councils do to help support our armed forces community in local life.

The project will promote understanding and awareness among the public of issues affecting the armed forces community including mental and physical health, housing, finance, and support after service.

The bid for the fund was led by Cambridgeshire County Council and Peterborough City Council. The aim is to work in partnership with local organisations and communities to come together and support all our armed forces and their families living locally.

Over the coming months, the two councils will be looking to employ a covenant officer who will support the Armed Forces community.