£450k regeneration of Peterborough housing complex completed

Newly regenerated flats in Peterborough have opened after works costing hundreds of thousands of pounds were completed.

The new look Redpoll Place in Bretton was opened by Wendi Ogle-Welbourn, Peterborough City Council’s deputy chief executive.

Housing association Cross Keys Homes has invested £350,000 in the area and has also received a financial contribution of £100,000 from the council to support the work.

The project has involved improving lighting and CCTV around the area and remodelling the area in front of the flats, giving clearer access to the housing and community areas and providing the community with a modern and safe public space.

Externally, the building has been re-clad to approve its appearance, while inside the communal areas and corridors have been redesigned to give a fresh and welcoming feel.

New offices provide a base for the newly appointed full time manager who is able to give residents easy access to housing advice as well as signposting to other relevant agencies. The manager will also be able to control access to the building, while night time patrols are increasing the security of the area.

In addition to the regeneration, Cross Keys is working with the council to provide much needed short stay accommodation alongside the current residents as part of its wider partnership working to reduce homelessness in the city.

Cross Keys re-opened the South Bretton Family and Community Centre last summer following renovation, and the centre will this summer see an action packed programme of events for young people and parents.

Cross Keys chief executive Claire Higgins said: “These works have transformed this area for the better and are breathing new life into a slightly forgotten area of the city. Anti-social behaviour and criminal activity has been an increasing blight on the lives of the local residents, but the measures we have put in place should address this and ensure that local residents and visitors to the community centre feel safe and confident.

"If people are still encountering problems we want them to report it to us without delay.

“Our partnership working with Peterborough City Council is having a really positive impact on the homelessness crisis the city is facing, and these additional short stay flats will help further in giving people somewhere safe to stay while they receive the help they need to get back into permanent homes and stay there.”

Wendi added, “It was a huge privilege to cut the ribbon. The building and public space is looking wonderful and there is a really optimistic vibe in the air. These additional short stay accommodation places are vital in our work to combat homelessness and part of the much wider work we are doing together.”

There are 65 flats in total at Redpoll Place.