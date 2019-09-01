£4.5m consultancy and agency bill for Peterborough and Cambridgeshire mayoral body

Nearly £4.5 million was spent in a year on agency and consultancy firms by Peterborough and Cambridgeshire’s mayoral authority.

The sum was paid out between June 2018 and May this year by the body led by metro mayor James Palmer.

The Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority formed in 2015 and received hundreds of millions of pounds to spend on affordable housing and boosting growth, as well as widespread transport powers. The authority is currently progressing a number of major projects including the new University of Peterborough, the dualling of the A47 and a new road junction to the Embankment, with bids in place for £1 billion of investment into the county.

Mayor Palmer said: “The reality is, before the combined authority, there were not many infrastructure schemes which had been advanced to the level required to secure funding.

“So we have had to invest in bringing these projects forward and that’s why we need to employ the right people and commission the right expertise to develop our priority schemes to a position where they can attract funding.”

A Freedom of Information request by the PT revealed more than £3.2 million was spent on consultancy firms over the 12 months while nearly £1.2 million was spent on agency costs to fill vacant posts. Last week the PT contacted other combined authorities to ask for their figures over the same period. The only response was from Tees Valley which spent £2.5 million.