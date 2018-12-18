£200 rise in Peterborough council tax bills in just four years

Council tax payers in Peterborough have seen their bill rise by £200 in just four years.

Residents living in Band D properties have seen their annual bill rise from £1,373 in 2014 to £1,572 in 2018 - £199.

Band B property holders have seen their annual bill rise from £1,068 to £1,223 over the same period - £155.

Those figures include the precepts for Peterborough City Council, police and fire services.

The rises come on the back of the Government slashing its main grant to the council, while at the same time allowing local authorities to increase council tax by large amounts, some of which has been ringfenced for adult social care.

The city council’s charge for council tax has previously risen in Peterborough by: six per cent in 2018/19, five per cent in 2017/18 and four per cent in 2016/17 to help cover the cut in government funding.

The city council is allowed to increase council tax by up to three per cent from next April, on top of any rises for the police and fire services.

The authority said that out of all unitary authorities across the country, it has the eighth lowest council tax.

RELATED

Council tax could rise by 3% in Peterborough