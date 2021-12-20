Police officer and detainee seriously hurt in collision on way to Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood station
A police officer and a detainee were seriously injured in a collision while travelling to Thorpe Wood Police Station last night.
The crash happened in Byall Fen Drove, Chatteris, at about 11.15pm last night (Sunday).
No other vehicles were involved in the incident.
A Cambridgeshire police spokemsan said: “We were notified that a police van was involved in a collision in Byall Fen Drove, Chatteris, at about 11.15pm last night (Sunday 19 December).
“The van was transporting a detainee to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.
“No other vehicles were involved and the road was closed but has since been reopened.
“Two people – a police officer and the detainee – suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries. A third person, also a police officer, suffered minor injuries.
“We are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”