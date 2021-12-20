Police officer and detainee seriously hurt in collision on way to Peterborough’s Thorpe Wood station

A police officer and a detainee were seriously injured in a collision while travelling to Thorpe Wood Police Station last night.

By Stephen Briggs
Monday, 20th December 2021, 10:28 am
Two people were seriously hurt in the incident

The crash happened in Byall Fen Drove, Chatteris, at about 11.15pm last night (Sunday).

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

A Cambridgeshire police spokemsan said: “We were notified that a police van was involved in a collision in Byall Fen Drove, Chatteris, at about 11.15pm last night (Sunday 19 December).

“The van was transporting a detainee to custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

“No other vehicles were involved and the road was closed but has since been reopened.

“Two people – a police officer and the detainee – suffered serious, but not life threatening, injuries. A third person, also a police officer, suffered minor injuries.

“We are unable to provide any further information at this stage.”

