Police looking to trace next of kin of Peterborough man after death at docks

Police are looking to trace the Peterborough family of a man found dead at one of England's biggest ports.

Graham Hall-Shelton 58, also known as Gray John White, died at Immingham Nordic Terminal on Monday September 24, 2018.

He is originally from Peterborough. His death is not being treated as suspicious and Humberside Police are trying to find his next of kin.

Officers believe he still has relatives living in the Peterborough area.

If you can help, please contact Martin Armstrong at the North Lincolnshire Coroners Office on 01472 324 005.