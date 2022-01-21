Police issue ‘urgent’ appeal for help to find missing 72-year-old Peterborough woman

Rose was last seen near her home in Bellamy Court, Coneygree Road, Stanground, Peterborough, on 19 January. It is believed she has not returned home since.

Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Rose’s welfare, particularly due to the cold weather, and searches are being carried out in the local area.

Rose is described as 5’5” tall, of slim build and with mid-length brown hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rose O'Hara

Detective Inspector Lee Levens said: “We are asking anyone who might have seen Rose to please get in touch as a matter of urgency.

“We believe Rose may be in and around the Peterborough area and we are keen to make contact with her to make sure she is ok.”