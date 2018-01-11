Police investigation after car arson attack in Peterborough

Police are investigating after an arson attack on a car in Peterborough this morning.

At 1.27am on Thursday, January 11, one crew from Dogsthorpe was called to a fire in Keats Way in New England, Peterborough.

Firefighters arrived to find a Volkswagen Beetle well alight. Wearing breathing apparatus they extinguished the fire using a hose reel and returned to their station by 2.30am.

The cause of the fire was deliberate.

Anyone with information should contact police by visiting www.cambs.police.uk to submit an online report or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.