Police investigate after man found unconcious in phone booth

Police are carrying out door-to-door enquiries in the Gladstone Street area of Peterborough afer a man was found unconcious in a phone booth.

The area around the phone booth, opposite the Post Office, remains cordoned off today (December 27) as police investigate what happened to the man who is understood to have been taken to hospital in a serious condition.

The scene in Gladstone Street where a man was taken to hospital after being fornd in a phone box. Picture David Lowndes

A Cambridgeshire police spokesperson said: “We were called today at 9.15am by a member of the public to reports of concern for a man in a telephone box on Taverners Road.

“Officers attended the scene and the man was taken to Peterborough City Hospital.

“Investigations are ongoing.”

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call police on 101 quoting CC-27122017-0125 or visit www.cambs.police.uk/report.