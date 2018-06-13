Police helicopter, drones and coastguard called in to search for woman at south Lincolnshire nature reserve

The police helicopter is helping with the search
A police helicopter, a police done and the Coastguard have been called in to search for a woman at a South Lincolnshire Nature Reserve this morning.

Emergency Services are at the Moulton Marsh Nature Reserve near Spalding following a report of a concern for safety at 10.15am.

Extensive searches are underway for woman in her 30s.

These are being carried out by the NPAS police helicopter, a police drone and further air support from the coastguard agency.

