Police close Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough as motorists told to avoid area

Police have closed the Frank Perkins Parkway today (Thursday, October 2).

Cambridgeshire Police said the road is closed between Eye Road roundabout and the Eastfield Road/Onxey Road junctions.

A spokesperson for the police said they had been called to the area following concern for the welfare of a man on the bridge.

