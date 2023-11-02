News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Police close Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough as motorists told to avoid area

Police say road is closed between Eye Road roundabout and Eastfield Road/Onxey Road junctions.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Police have closed the Frank Perkins Parkway today (Thursday, October 2).

Cambridgeshire Police said the road is closed between Eye Road roundabout and the Eastfield Road/Onxey Road junctions.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for the police said they had been called to the area following concern for the welfare of a man on the bridge.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services are working at the scene

Related topics:PolicePeterboroughMotoristsCambridgeshire Police