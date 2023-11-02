Police close Frank Perkins Parkway in Peterborough as motorists told to avoid area
Police say road is closed between Eye Road roundabout and Eastfield Road/Onxey Road junctions.
By Stephen Briggs
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 13:19 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have closed the Frank Perkins Parkway today (Thursday, October 2).
Cambridgeshire Police said the road is closed between Eye Road roundabout and the Eastfield Road/Onxey Road junctions.
A spokesperson for the police said they had been called to the area following concern for the welfare of a man on the bridge.
Motorists are advised to avoid the area while emergency services are working at the scene