Police close A47 westbound in Peterborough
Police have closed the westbound carriageway of the A47 in Peterborough.
By Stephen Briggs
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:20 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 22nd March 2022, 12:22 pm
Cambridgeshire police tweeted just after noon to say: “A47 Peterborough from Gresley Way, Westbound carriageway closed. Vehicles being directed off from Junction 18 onto Bourges Boulevard.”
Emergency services have been called due to concern for a woman.
There are long delays in the area and motorists are advised to avoid the area.