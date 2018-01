Police used barrier tape to keep 13 loose horses from entering the A47 after they were spotted heading towards the road.

Police were called at 6.22am on Sunday (January 21) to reports of loose horses in High Road, Guyhirn.

Photo of the loose horses supplied by Cambridgeshire police

The 13 horses were walking up the road towards the A47.

Officers used barrier tape to make a temporary fence before calling Fenland Animal Rescue and leaving a message.

