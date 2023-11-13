News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal to find missing Marie (64) from Stamford

Marie was reported missing on Friday but has not been seen for 32 days
By Stephen Briggs
Published 13th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 13th Nov 2023, 13:46 GMT
An appeal has been launched to find a missing woman from Stamford.

Lincolnshire Police launched the appeal to find 64-year-old Marie today (November 13). She has been missing for 32 days.

A spokesperson for the force said: “We are asking for help to find missing Marie, 64, who has been missing for 32 days.

Police are trying to trace Marie, who was reported missing on FridayPolice are trying to trace Marie, who was reported missing on Friday
“She was last seen in the Stamford area, and was reported missing on Friday 10 November.

“Since then, we have been carrying out a number of enquiries and we now hope that an appeal to the public can help our investigation.

“She may have travelled to neighbouring counties.

“She is described as white, around 5ft 7 inches tall with shoulder-length dark brown hair and a pale complexion.

“If you have seen Marie, or know where she might be, please get in touch by calling 101, quoting incident 382 of 10 November.”

