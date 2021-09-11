Police appeal for help in finding vulnerable man missing in Peterborough

Michael Pritchard, 54, from Yaxley, is missing.

Michael Pritchard, 54, from Yaxley, is considered vulnerable and was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, at about 11am on Monday (6 September).

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was described as wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and had an orange jacket with him.