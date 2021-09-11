Police appeal for help in finding vulnerable man missing in Peterborough
Police are appealing for the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for five days.
Michael Pritchard, 54, from Yaxley, is considered vulnerable and was last seen leaving Edith Cavell Hospital, in Peterborough, at about 11am on Monday (6 September).
He was described as wearing dark blue tracksuit bottoms, a blue t-shirt and had an orange jacket with him.
Anyone who has seen Michael or who has information concerning his whereabouts should contact us via 101 or web-chat