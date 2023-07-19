News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Police appeal for help after man found dead in a tent in church grounds

“We are at an early stage in our inquiries and as such we are treating this death as unexplained.”
By Stephen Briggs
Published 19th Jul 2023, 10:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 10:20 BST

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward after a man was found dead in a tent in church grounds.

Emergency services were called to St Mary and St Nicholas Church, Church Street, Spalding at around 9pm on Monday, July 17.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Lincolnshire Police said: “We are at an early stage in our inquiries and as such we are treating this death as unexplained.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Police are appealing for witnesses
Most Popular

“Officers and staff will be at the scene for some time. We will update when we are able to.

“We are appealing for anyone who was in the area between 12 July and 17 July, and may have any information about the person who was staying in the tent, when they last saw those living in the tent or anyone who may have information they believe will assist our investigation.”

Anyone with information should call Lincolnshire Police on 101

Related topics:PoliceEmergency servicesSpalding