Police appeal as concern grows for missing Peterborough woman
Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a vulnerable woman who went missing last night.
Sunday, 23rd January 2022, 1:11 pm
Zofia Kowalczyk, 87, was last seen at her home in in Church Walk, off Park Road, in Peterborough city centre at about 11pm yesterday.
She is believed to be wearing a night gown, navy slippers and a pink woolly hat and could appear confused or lost.
Anyone who has seen Zofia or has information concerning her whereabouts should contact police via 101 or web-chat.