Police appeal as concern grows for missing Peterborough woman

Missing Zofia.

Zofia Kowalczyk, 87, was last seen at her home in in Church Walk, off Park Road, in Peterborough city centre at about 11pm yesterday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She is believed to be wearing a night gown, navy slippers and a pink woolly hat and could appear confused or lost.