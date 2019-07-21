Police appeal after woman seriously hurt in assault in Peterborough

Have your say

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Peterborough during the early hours.

Officers were called to reports of violence in the Northminster area of the city at around 1.58am this morning (Sunday, July 21).

They attended the scene, together with paramedics, where they discovered a woman in her 40s had suffered a serious head injury.

The woman was taken to Peterborough City Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A 25-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested at the scene on suspicion of assault occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH) and remains in custody at Thorpe Wood Police Station in Peterborough.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the incident and are urging anyone with any information to contact police.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101, quoting crime reference number 35/51691/19, or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report.

Alternatively, they can report it anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or visiting https://www.crimestoppers-uk.org.