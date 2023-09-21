Police appeal after man seriously injured in crash on Newark Road, Peterborough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Police are appealing for information following a collision on a Peterborough street which left a man with serious injuries.

It happened in Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, at 9.10am on Tuesday (19 September), when a red Kia Stonic struck a parked red Volkswagen Golf, which rolled onto its roof.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a man in his 60s from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses

Nobody else was involved in the collision but the road was closed for some time while the vehicle was recovered.