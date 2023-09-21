Police appeal after man seriously injured in crash on Newark Road, Peterborough
Police are appealing for information following a collision on a Peterborough street which left a man with serious injuries.
It happened in Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, at 9.10am on Tuesday (19 September), when a red Kia Stonic struck a parked red Volkswagen Golf, which rolled onto its roof.
A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a man in his 60s from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.
Nobody else was involved in the collision but the road was closed for some time while the vehicle was recovered.
Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the build up to it, should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit, quoting incident 87 of 19 September