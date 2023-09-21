News you can trust since 1948
Police appeal after man seriously injured in crash on Newark Road, Peterborough

Crash happened when Kia hit a parked car, rolling onto its roof
By Stephen Briggs
Published 20th Sep 2023, 15:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Sep 2023, 15:09 BST
Police are appealing for information following a collision on a Peterborough street which left a man with serious injuries.

It happened in Newark Avenue, Dogsthorpe, at 9.10am on Tuesday (19 September), when a red Kia Stonic struck a parked red Volkswagen Golf, which rolled onto its roof.

A Cambridgeshire Police spokesperson said that emergency services attended the scene and the driver of the Kia, a man in his 60s from Peterborough, was taken to Peterborough City Hospital with serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnessesPolice are appealing for witnesses
Nobody else was involved in the collision but the road was closed for some time while the vehicle was recovered.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the vehicle in the build up to it, should call Cambridgeshire police on 101 and ask to speak to a member of the Road Policing Unit, quoting incident 87 of 19 September

