Police appeal after lorries set on fire and recycling centre damaged in Fenland town

Police are appealing for information after five lorries were set on fire.

Emergency services were called to a waste and recycling centre in Hostmoor Avenue in March on Friday (April 13) at about 10.10pm.

Five lorries, each worth about £100,000, were damaged in the blaze and there was extensive damage to the recycling centre.

Detective Constable Tom Adams said: “I would like to appeal for anyone who was in the area at the time, who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously, to come forward.

“It’s quite likely that those responsible for the blaze would’ve returned home smelling of fuel and smoke so I would urge any friends or relatives of these people to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to call on 101 quoting reference CF0194040418 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report. Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.