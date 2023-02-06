Police appeal after 20-year-old woman killed and man and woman seriously injured as Jaguar XKR crashes in Fenland village
Police are appealing to find anyone who may have seen the Jaguar shortly before the incident.
A woman has died following a single-vehicle crash near Wisbech.
Emergency services were called to Gote Lane, Gorefield, at just after 5pm on Friday (February 3), to reports of a collision involving a Jaguar XKR with three occupants.
Paramedics attended and all three were taken to Addenbrooke’s hospital with serious injuries.
A 20-year-old woman died the following day as a result of her injuries.
The driver of the vehicle, a 29-year-old man, and another passenger, an 18-year-old woman, both from the Wisbech area, remain in hospital with serious injuries.
Sergeant Ian Manley said: “We are appealing for witnesses and anyone who may have seen this incident, or the Jaguar just before.”
Anyone with any information should contact police via web-chat and quote inc 380 of February 3.