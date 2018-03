Police and ambulance crews helped an elderly man to safety after he was found wandering in the carriageway along Bourges Boulevard in Peterborough City Centre this morning.

Police and ambulance crews were called at 6.15am with a concern for safety for the man who was scene walking down the central reservation and also wandering into traffic near Toys R Us.

He was helped to safety initially by a member of the public, before police and ambulance crews attended to ensure the man was cared for.