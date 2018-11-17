Poles mark 100 years of independence

A large number of people took part in celebrations to mark 100 years of Polish independence on Saturday.

A march took place in the city beginning from Cathedral Square at 4pm.

Polish Independence Day march from Cathedral Square to Central Park EMN-181011-191806009

Moreover, pupils at Peterborough’s Polish Saturday School celebrated the day by re-enacting the events leading up to the partition of Poland in 1795 and the events leading up to regaining independence in 1918.

A total of 220 pupils ranging in age from 10 to 18 were involved at St John Fisher School in Park Lane, and the event finished with a rousing rendition of the Polish national anthem. Headteacher Magdalena Sobkowicz said: “It was a great privilege to be able to celebrate 100 years of Polish independence together in such a moving way.”

Polish Independence Day march from Cathedral Square to Central Park EMN-181011-191945009