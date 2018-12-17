Poignant tribute to ‘Mr Peterborough’ as hearse drives past Pizza Express - the restaurant chain he founded

Friends and family said a final farewell to ‘Mr Peterborough’ Peter Boizot at a small funeral at Peterborough Cathedral today.

Mr Boizot died earlier this month aged 89, and close relatives and friends attended the private service at the cathedral.

Peter Boziot's funeral procession outside Pizza Express EMN-181217-153745009

There was a poignant moment as the hearse and funeral procession drove past Pizza Express in Cathedral Square - Mr Boizot founded the chain, and was the key figure in making pizza a regular fixture on Britain’s dinner tables.

While the funeral service was held today, residents will get the chance to celebrate Mr Boizot’s life at a memorial service at Peterborough Cathedral in the new year.

The service will be held at 2pm on Friday, February 8.

Along with founding Pizza Express, Mr Boizot was known as the former owner of Peterborough United and The Broadway Theatre. He was born and he died in Peterborough, attending The King’s School.

