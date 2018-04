Peterborough’s Poet Laureate Clare Currie spent some time with residents at Avery House care home in Chaffinch Lane as part of World Poetry Morning.

A spokeswoman for the home said: “We thoroughly enjoyed listening to her recite some of her own poems as well as listening and watching videos of some other favourites before attempting to write our own poem about our dreams and aspirations at Avery House.

“Residents wrote down a dream of theirs and added it to the dreamcatcher for all to see.”