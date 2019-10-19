PODS pull out all the stops to bring Chitty Chitty Bang Bang to a Peterborough stage

Peterborough’s multi-award-winning musical theatre society –Peterborough Operatic and Dramatic Society – take to the stage once again this half-term to perform the family classic, Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

Based on the much-loved 1968 film starring Dick Van Dyke, PODS, who celebrate their 120th anniversary next year, stage this ‘truly scrumptious’ production at The Cresset from 22-26 October.

Featuring a cast of 56 talented local adults and children, there is also a team of dogs, a professional live band, and, of course, the star of the show, the magical flying car!

It has everyone’s favourite songs including Toot Sweets, Me Ol’ Bamboo and Hushabye Mountain, plus dazzling dance numbers and plenty of belly laughs for little kids and big kids alike.

Chitty follows eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, played by the dashing Charles Villamayor-Corbitt who, at the request of his children Jeremy and Jemima, sets about restoring an old race car that turns out to have magical properties.

Trouble brews, however, when the evil Baron and Baroness spot the car and want it for themselves.

Caractacus, the children, Grandpa Potts and the beautiful Truly Scrumptious must fight to save their fine four-fendered friend.

PODS’ veterans Philip Booty and Amanda Villamayor play the Baron and Baroness with front-man of local rat-pack group, That’s Amoré, Calvin Lawrence as Grandpa Potts and local leading lady Hannah Joy Ogden as the feisty heroine Truly Scrumptious.

PODS continue to go from strength to strength, having won the NODA (National Operatic & Dramatic Association) Best Musical awards for Hairspray in 2016, 9 to 5 in 2017 and Dirty Rotten

Scoundrels in 2018. The team behind these award-winning productions all return for Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, including director/choreographer Robert Bristow, musical director Steve Hession and production manager Rob Melhuish.

Chitty director and choreographer Robert Bristow said: “This is an incredibly ambitious production for an amateur company to take on and definitely the most technical and expensive production we’ve

ever staged.

“We were extremely fortunate to secure the performing rights for the show and it’s costing around £85,000 to bring the best show we possibly can to the people of Peterborough with the

professional flying car and professional live band alongside wonderful sets, costumes, sound and lighting. It really is going to be a very special production and we can’t wait for everyone to see Chitty take flight”.

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang runs October 22-26 at The Cresset, 7.30pm, with Thursday and Saturday matinees at 2.30pm. To book call 01733 265705 or visit www.cresset.co.uk.