Platform8 - a theatre festival in Peterborough with something for all

Jumped Up Theatre’s Platform8 Theatre Festivals have raised the bar for professional shows in the city, and their next season - from May 2 to 17, has a big selection of exceptional shows.

Top of the bill is Lost Dog’s Juliet & Romeo, reviewed as “Smart, subversive and sexy” and showered with five-star reviews. We discover that this famous love affair didn’t end in tragedy, they survived and are living happily ever after. Well they lived at least.

Platform8

Now they are 40ish, in the grips of a mid-life crisis, trapped by the pressures of being the poster couple for romantic love. So, they have decided to confront their current struggles by putting on a performance – about themselves.

With Lost Dog’s blend of dance, theatre and comedy this duet, directed by Olivier Award nominated Ben Duke, Juliet & Romeo takes on our obsession with youth and Instagramed perfection.

Platform8 is taking over the performance space at Stanground Sports Centre to accommodate this big show. There is one public performance on Thursday, May 9.

Now Is The Time To Say Nothing offers another inspiring experience.

Platform8

Created at London’s Young Vic Theatre this show will land at Peterborough Regional College for eight performances on Friday, May 10, and Saturday, May 11.

Director Caroline Williams has created a moving and immersive video and sound experience with Syrian film-maker Reem Karssli. Audiences of 14 people per show start with headphones and a TV to take them on a unique journey which crosses continents, from London to Syria to Berlin.

The blur of 24-hour rolling news coverage crosses over to a personal story of courage and survival.

Two contrasting one-person shows come next. COAT- Confessions Of A Teenager by Yomi Sode is popping up in the Afro-Carribean Millenium Centre on Friday, May 10.

Platform8

Yomi has a following on MTV and YouTube and sold-out this show about heritage and family expectations at the Roundhouse in Camden.

And then on Sunday, May 12, Elise Heaven’s She’s A Good Boy at The Brewery Tap. Fresh from an acclaimed tour Elise uses stories and songs to relate one person’s non-binary experience and everyday absurdities.

Platform8’s family shows have always been popular, so early booking is recommended for Kaleidoscope, Thursday, May 9 to Saturday, May 11, a babies’ show about lights and colour, and Kid Carpet’s Noisy Holiday for 5-9 year olds on Sunday, May 12, both at The Key Theatre.

And that’s not all, there are free workshops and talks, so go to www.jumpeduptheatre.com for more information including booking links. Tickets start at £5, and there are lots of concessions for £7.

Finally, Platform8’s sixth season finishes with Talia Randall’s, What Words Are Ours? on Friday, May 17, at The Key Theatre.

This fun-filled spoken-word cabaret incorporates spoken word, BSL, captioning and a star-studded line-up including award-winning deaf and hearing poets and drag act The Phoenix and 2016 Peterborough Poet Laureate, Charley Genever.

It’s not of a case of which show will you see, but how can you fit them all in!