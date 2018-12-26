Plaque unveiled at Central Park for former Mayor of Peterborough

A plaque to commemorate former Mayor of Peterborough and Friends of Central Park founder Yvonne Lowndes was unveiled last Thursday at the park in the stone paving outside the Buttercross.

Yvonne’s nephew David Lowndes said: “Central Park was very dear to Yvonne’s heart, including the giant willow tree in the park. It’s nice to see the friends of the park have installed a permanent memorial to remember Yvonne’s work.”

The memorial to Yvonne

Friends chairman Tony Forster said: “ Yvonne loved it, argued for it and is the reason the park is as beautiful as it is. It is very pleasing that she is remembered here.”

Noni Yunus, who knew Yvonne well, said: “This plaque symbolises a lady who had real dreams for the future of our Central Park and who worked hard to see these dreams fulfilled.”