PICTURE SPECIAL: Superheroes blast off into Queensgate for half-term fun

Every kind of mini superhero and supervillain headed to Queensgate Shopping Centre last week to put their superpowers to the test at Superhero City.

The free family event on Thursday attracted hundreds of little ones to Queensgate who dressed up especially for the day, from Batman, Wonder Woman, Superman to The Joker, Ironman, The Incredible Hulk and even Princess Anna.

Children enjoyed games, crafts, mini-makeovers, Batman bingo, a giant buzzer, a Supergirl dance school, a wrecking ball challenge and more on this one-day extravaganza.

“It was great to see so many children had dressed up in their favourite characters especially for our event,” said Laura Chandler Marketing Manager at Queensgate Shopping Centre. She added “The feedback from the event has been fantastic and really positive from parents, plus it’s lovely to see lots of happy faces on little ones.”

Queensgate Shopping Centre will be holding a free Easter Hunt during the Easter holidays, watch out for more details coming soon.