PICTURE SPECIAL: Special event for fathers and daughters with Peterborough photographer

The Platform8 theatre festival is underway and a special event was held to mark two of the shows having a father-daughter theme.

A free photoshoot with Thomas Byron Photography was held at the Vivacity Shop in Queensgate on Sunday, April 15.

Jumped Up Theatre’s Kate Hall said: “What I love about them is that they really reflect the diversity of our city - which was a happy accident from setting up in Queensgate and inviting passers by to join in.”

The Platform8 theatre festival was created by Peterborough’s Jumped Up Theatre in partnership with London’s award-winning Battersea Arts Centre.