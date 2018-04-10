PHOTO SPECIAL: Top trains - big and small- star in Peterborough events

Train enthusiasts were able to get up close to a range of locomotives - big and small - in Peterborough over the weekend.

Nene Valley Railway held their Diesel Gala at the weekend, with a range of different engines and trains on display.

The gala is one of the highlights of the year, and drew a big crowd of enthusiasts over the three days.

The visiting engines on display included a Class 50 and a Class 66 locomotive, as well as the fleet of trains kept at Nene Valley.

And the action wasn’t only kept on the tracks, with a range of stalls and other activities on offer to visitors.

While the diesel action at Nene Valley Railway kept many people busy, the crowds were just as big - even if the trains were smaller - at the National Garden Railway Show, which was held at the Peterborough Arena on Saturday.

The show is one of the biggest of its type in the country, and saw exhibitors and visitors from around Britain attending.

Intricate scale models were all running across the arena, and while the trains were the stars, there were also buildings, cars, tanks and even people all on display.

There were also a range of trade stands for visitors to pick up stock for their own garden railway.