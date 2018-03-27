PHOTO SPECIAL: The force is with new Peterborough comic festival as it sells out in first year

The force was very much with a new Peterborough comic festival as it sold out in its first year.

Peterborough Comic-Con at The Cresset was filled by 1,250 people on Saturday with families kitted out in costumes for the fun-filled festival.

Star attractions included a special effects presentation by Exilian Fx Studio which included a wound which spurts blood and a workshop of the Cosplay winner from possibly the largest comic-con in Britain.

Cosplay is a competition wearing costumes from films, TV shows or comics.

The Peterborough Comic-Con had its own Cosplay competition with four categories: adult, junior, mini and squad.

Organiser Graham Kitchen said: “I liked the squad category which tended to be families dressed up together.

“The winners were a family of four - two adults with their children - dressed up as various characters from The Walking Dead.”

There was also a competition to do the fastest lap time on Mario Kart with the winner receiving a games console.

And Silver Sabres Combat Academy - a lightsaber academy in Peterborough - also put on workshops.

Following the event, Peterborough Comic-Con posted on Facebook: “What a fantastic day it was! We hope you had as much fun as we did.

“We owe massive thanks to our volunteers, traders, exhibitors, workshop hosts, The Cresset staff and our celebrity and Cosplay guests.

“However, the biggest thanks must go to you, the people of Peterborough and surrounding areas who turned out to support the inaugural Peterborough Comic-Con. Please make sure you tag us in your videos and snaps from the day!

“It was our aim to create a fun, friendly and inclusive event for the people of Peterborough whilst supporting and promoting a local charity. The feedback we have had so far would indicate that you have helped us to achieve that.

“For those of you that aren’t aware, we are aiming to go bigger and better next year on 24th March 2019 - we hope that we can count on your continued support!”

An early bird offer for discounted tickets to next year’s event is now available if you type in promo code of QKIY15.

For more information, see: https://www.qkiy.com/peterborough-comic-con.