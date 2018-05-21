PHOTO SPECIAL: Peterborough marks Royal Wedding at Cathedral and throughout primary schools

Have your say

Party-goers basked in the sunshine and raised a toast at Peterborough Cathedral to celebrate the Royal Wedding on Saturday.

The Cathedral hosted a special garden party on Saturday, May 19, to celebrate the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

The wedding was shown on a big screen in the Cathedral grounds, while a traditional English Garden Party also took place.

To turn the day into a true celebration of the Royal Wedding, visitors to the Cathedral also wore a range of special hats.

Meanwhile schools throughout Peterborough marked the Royal Wedding with parties and mock ceremonies.