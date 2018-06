Peterborough celebrated in style as England recorded a World Cup record win against Panama on Sunday, June 24.

A hat-trick from Captain Harry Kane as well as two from John Stones and a screamer Lingard thrilled the England mass who had gathered to party at Peterborough’s well established street party at the XL Arena, Brook Street, just behind the Solstice.

Take a look at the massive photo gallery captured by the team at the XL Arena.