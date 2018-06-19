PHOTO SPECIAL: Party time in Peterborough as Tunisia Kaned by England in World Cup opener

Peterborough celebrated in style as England began their World Cup campaign by Kaning Tunisia.

Captain Harry Kane’s double - including a nail-biting stoppage time winner - had fans of the Three Lions roaring their approval after it appeared Tunisia would snatch a draw with a first-half equaliser.

But while the England players celebrated in Russia, back here in Peterborough the well established street party at the XL Arena, Brook Street, just behind the Solstice, was kicking into gear.

And Peterborough Telegraph photographer David Lowndes was there to capture the action as the England fans went through the full range of emotions during the 90 minutes.

The next street party kicks off on Sunday ahead of England v. Panama.