PHOTO SPECIAL: More than 2,000 enjoy Bretton Festival

There was plenty of fun in the sun as a carnival atmosphere came to Bretton.

The Bretton Festival was held last Saturday, with more than 2,000 people coming along to enjoy the range of activities and shows on display.

The festival is one of the biggest summer events in the city, and this year’s was no exception - attracting families, pets - and even a couple of zombies.

The zombies were part of Riphanson’s Horror, and put on a frightening show for the visitors.

There were also more traditional summer festival activities, including dance shows, martial arts demonstrations, singing and charity fundraising.

It was organised by the Bretton Parish Council and a spokesman said: “The festival was really well attended, with more than 2,000 people turning up.

“Everyone coped really well with the really hot weather, and the football being on.

“We are all pleased with how well it went - there were more than 40 stalls.

“We really want to say thank you to all the volunteers who came and helped out on the day.”