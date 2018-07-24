PHOTO SPECIAL: Hundreds join Peace Parade in Peterborough

Have your say

Hundreds of worshippers walked for peace through Peterborough this weekend.

The annual Peace Parade was held on Sunday, with more than 1,000 people taking part in the colourful parade.

This year saw the 37th Peace Parade, with walkers starting at Aldermans Drive and walking to the Faizan e Medina Mosque on Gladstone Street where tributes, prayers and poetry were recited and food was served.

Participants in the parade carried banners and many dressed in traditional clothing - and some cars were even specially decorated for the march.

People travelled from across the country to take part in the event.

Among the special guests invited were Mayor of Peterborough cllr Chris Ash , Deputy Police & Crime Commissioner for Cambridgeshire Ray Bisby, and other city councillors and dignitaries.

This year people taking part in the parade were also paying tribute to Shaykh Sufi Mohammed Yousaf the man who set up the first peace parade in the city, and organised the annual event. He died earlier this year.