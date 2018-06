Hundreds of people lined the streets of Werrington as the annual Scouts and Guides Carnival took over the village on Saturday afternoon.

A colourful and noisy parade of floats and walking groups made their way from Wells Close to the junior school playing fields in Amberley Slope, cheered on all the way by well-wishers filling the pavements.

After the parade winners were revealed the fun began with sideshows and stalls keeping the visitors entertained.