PHOTO SPECIAL: First ever Walk to Remember at Thorpe Hall raises thousands of pounds for Peterborough hospice

Families came together to celebrate the lives of loved ones - from grandparents to pets - at a walk at Thorpe Hall Hospice.

The first Walk to Remember was held at the Sue Ryder Hospice in glorious sunshine on Sunday, with hundreds of people taking part.

The event saw people walking a 5km route, starting at the hospice and winding through Longthorpe village and woodland, before finishing at NGA HR - the office complex next to Thorpe Hall. Residents came out onto the street to support all the walkers as they streamed by.

Many wore signs with the names of people they were remembering or celebrating - we had one little boy walking to remember ‘Grandma in the sky’, one remembering ‘Grandad Peterborough’ and one little boy who was celebrating the life of his pet hamster.

In total, around 300 people took part in the Central England Cooperative sponsored event, which has so far raised more than £5,000 - with the total expected to rise.

All the money raised will be used to provide hospice care at Thorpe Hall, both in the inpatient unit and out in the community.

Thorpe Hall Hospice fundraiser Cheyenne Graves said: “We couldn’t have asked for a better day for our first Walk to Remember - seeing 300 smiling people, all with their own reason for taking part - walking down Thorpe Hall’s drive in the sunshine was heartwarming. The committee did a fantastic job of organising the event, securing volunteers to help and encouraging people to sign up. And the community were fantastic too, cheering on our walkers and shouting words of encouragement.”