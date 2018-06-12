PHOTO SPECIAL: Fairies take over Peterborough Cathedral in world record attempt

Anybody walking into Cathedral Square early afternoon on Sunday may have been forgiven for wondering why they were surrounded by hundreds of fairies.

The answer was a world record attempt by Anna’s Hope for the most people dressed as a fairy in the same place.

The children’s brain tumour charity had previously set the record at Burghley Park in 2012 before St Giles Hospice took it in 2013.

The record before Sunday was 871, and the goal was to reach at least 900 in the grounds of Peterborough Cathedral to mark its 900th anniversary this year.

Although they fell just short of their target, charity founder Carole Hughes believes the world record has been broken with 878 fairies after children from six weeks old to grandparents in their 80s donned their tutus for the event.

Carole said: “It was a truly magical, awesome day. The whole of Cathedral Square and the cathedral were aflutter and we were really delighted to help Peterborough’s economy. Five shops sold out of fairy costumes!

“It was really nice the whole community came together and really wanted to help us break this record which we believe we have, subject to verification from Guinness which will happen in a few weeks time.

“We feel really proud at what we have done to be able to bring this to the city.

“We had an 80-year-old man who said it gave him an experience with his grandchildren he did not think he would have.”

Anna’s Hope was inspired by Anna Olivia Hughes who sadly died from a brain tumour aged only three years and eight months.

The charity was set up by Anna’s parents, Rob and Carole, and her five godparents in October 2006.

Every penny donated to Anna’s Hope goes towards helping children and includes the Brainbow - a pioneering centre of excellence co-funded by the charity where any child from across the East of England with a brain tumour can receive specialist neuro-rehabilitation treatment.