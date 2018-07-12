PHOTO SPECIAL: Despair for England fans in Peterborough after defeat to Croatia in World Cup semi-final

Football will not be coming home for at least two more years, much to the disappointment of England fans in Peterborough.

Once again the XL Arena at the back of the Solstice was packed with around 1,500 supporters who went through the full range of emotions as the Three Lions took an early lead in their World Cup semi-final against Croatia through Kieran Trippier, before being pegged back and losing in extra time.

Despair for England fans as Croatia go through to the final

Peterborough's World Cup street parties have provided a great atmosphere for the past few weeks as England have progressed in the tournament, but there were plenty of dejected supporters by 9.30pm last night as the dream of a second World Cup triumph died.

PT photographer David Lowndes was at the XL Arena in Brook Street to capture the joy, and despair, from last night.